Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

