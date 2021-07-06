Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $303,830,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 391,572 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,916,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 215,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.06. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

