Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNA opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

