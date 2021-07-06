Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 1,936 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 370.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,241,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,877 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.20.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.