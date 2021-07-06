Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508,392 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teradata were worth $51,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $1,477,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE TDC opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

