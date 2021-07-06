Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on July 30th

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GRID opened at GBX 114.30 ($1.49) on Tuesday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 102.75 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.89. The company has a market cap of £398.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.74.

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Cathy Pitt purchased 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £9,950.94 ($13,000.97).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.