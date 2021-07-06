CC Japan Income & Growth Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) declared a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:CCJI opened at GBX 141.16 ($1.84) on Tuesday. CC Japan Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 113.81 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 152 ($1.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.12.
About CC Japan Income & Growth
