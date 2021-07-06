Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $271.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE:DHR opened at $274.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.55. Danaher has a 52 week low of $181.18 and a 52 week high of $274.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

