Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Target Price at $10.67

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

AXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

AXL stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

