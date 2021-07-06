Mastercard Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

NYSE MA opened at $375.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.32. The stock has a market cap of $371.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

