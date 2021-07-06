CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CLSH opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. CLS Holdings USA has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

