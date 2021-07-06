Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

