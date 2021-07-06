MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

Shares of MKSI opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.87.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

