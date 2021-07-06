FIL Ltd Has $24.37 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,633 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $497.64 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $500.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.56. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

