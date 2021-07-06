Assetmark Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $270.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $172.25 and a one year high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

