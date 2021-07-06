Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $345,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,330,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

RIO opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

