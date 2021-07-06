Assetmark Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

