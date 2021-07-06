Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,176. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

