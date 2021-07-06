MoonSwap Hits Market Cap of $7.15 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $7,054.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000893 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00402526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 23,640,818 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620,317 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.