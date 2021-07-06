TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0555 on Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $93,116.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.52 or 1.00108813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007890 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001093 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

