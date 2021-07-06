Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $200.54 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.