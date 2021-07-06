Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNCSF opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22. Nanosonics has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

