Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNCSF opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22. Nanosonics has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $6.17.
About Nanosonics
Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.