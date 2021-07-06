Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VGM opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 4.59%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

