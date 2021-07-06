HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price.
Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $37.99.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
