HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

