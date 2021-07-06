SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.