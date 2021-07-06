Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $114.43 and a one year high of $194.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.