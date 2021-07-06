AGF Investments LLC Invests $44,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

