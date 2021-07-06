Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.67.

GNRC opened at $415.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.45 and a 12 month high of $419.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

