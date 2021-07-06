Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.