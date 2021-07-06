CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Devon Energy by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

