Credit Suisse AG Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.48. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

