Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Expands By 23.9%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PSHG opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Shipping will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 7.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

