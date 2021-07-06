Thor Industries (THO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/1/2021 – Thor Industries is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2021 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/14/2021 – Thor Industries is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Thor Industries is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Thor have outperformed the industry year to date. Erwin Hymer Group buyout has boosted Thor’s position in the European market. The acquisition of Tiffin Homes has further expanded Thor's existing portfolio and bolstered revenue prospects. The company’s rising cash flow from operations is fueling investors' confidence. Thor’s record backlog of new orders across both the segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2021. However, supply constraints in Europe, primarily from chassis manufacturers and other non-chassis raw material vendors, are expected to remain a headwind in the coming quarters as well. Rising raw materials and SG&A costs are likely to dent margins. High debt levels of the firm also play a spoilsport. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Thor Industries stock opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.52. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 46,350.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

