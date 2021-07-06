Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Loews stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Loews has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Loews by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Loews by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Loews by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 148,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

