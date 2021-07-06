Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.29.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

