Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

IR stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -231.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

