The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Coverage Initiated at KGI Securities

Research analysts at KGI Securities started coverage on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPS. UBS Group upped their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of GPS opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The Gap has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $538,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,083 shares in the company, valued at $642,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,045 shares of company stock worth $8,083,472. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

