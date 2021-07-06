Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NAVI. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

NAVI stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. Navient has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Navient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Navient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $3,260,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

