Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Drops By 16.9%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 828,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
NASDAQ HBIO opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.
HBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
