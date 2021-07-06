Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Drops By 16.9%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 828,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

HBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

