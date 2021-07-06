Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

