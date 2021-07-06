Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:TEX opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Terex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Terex by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Terex by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

