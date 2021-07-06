Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of KFY opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

