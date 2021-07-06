Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IDHC opened at GBX 1.24 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £7.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Integrated Diagnostics has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Get Integrated Diagnostics alerts:

Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 2,000 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.