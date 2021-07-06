Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
IDHC opened at GBX 1.24 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £7.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Integrated Diagnostics has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05).
Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile
