APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 62,142 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 110.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 90.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 285,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 162.04 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $526,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,254,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,000 shares of company stock worth $14,541,550. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.