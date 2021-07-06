Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.