Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.
Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.
Shares of MRVL opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.95.
MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.
In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
