Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NFC opened at GBX 984 ($12.86) on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,035 ($13.52). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 879.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £912.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.