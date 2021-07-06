First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $92,000 Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

