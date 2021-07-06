Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust stock opened at GBX 409.95 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £348.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 381.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 314 ($4.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.09 ($5.40).
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile
