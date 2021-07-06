Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust stock opened at GBX 409.95 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £348.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 381.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 314 ($4.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.09 ($5.40).

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

