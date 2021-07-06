Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,142 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $65,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,220,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

