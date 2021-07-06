Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 2,474.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

FRHC stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

